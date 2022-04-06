EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) needs help to locate a trespassing suspect.

On March 12, 2022, EPSO was notified by a real estate agent who was showing a rural home and property located in the 10000 block of Burgess Road there was evidence of a squatter unlawfully living in the home. Stolen items were also recovered from inside.

Based on the evidence found, deputies were able to locate Walmart surveillance video of a suspect.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-something thin white female with long brown hair. She was seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a tan clutch wallet.

If anyone recognizes this person, call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777. If you know who this is and have real time information on her whereabouts, call Dispatch at 719-390-5555.