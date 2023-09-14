(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying and locating two people who stole a trailer from a secure lot at a self-storage facility, after waiting for a customer to enter their gate code.

EPSO said the incident occurred just after 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 26 at Smart Space Storage on Tamlin Road, east of Marksheffel Road near Stetson Hills Boulevard. EPSO said the two suspects parked near the facility’s office and waited for an authorized user to enter their gate code, and then piggybacked through the open gate.

EPSO said the suspects drove around the lot for several minutes and were then seen leaving the property at about 8:36 a.m. with a camper trailer attached, once again following other authorized cars that were leaving after entering their gate codes.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The stolen trailer is a 2018 Heartland Recreational Vehicles Wilderness Travel Trailer with Montana license plate 257822B.

EPSO said the driver of the suspect vehicle has been identified as a white man in his 20s with dark hair, and the passenger is a white woman with long dark hair. They were driving a 1992-1995 dark colored Toyota 4 Runner with faded paint on the roof and hood with no plates at the time of the theft.

If anyone sees this car or the suspects, or has information on the theft, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 390-5555.