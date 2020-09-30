EPSO searches for suspect wanted in connection to Crestridge Ave. shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting Wednesday morning in southeast Colorado Springs.

Deputies were called around 4:16 a.m. to a shooting in the 400 block of Crestridge Avenue. According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a gunshot victim in the area.

Deputies said the victim was bleeding profusely. A deputy provided life-saving measures and was able to control the bleeding prior to medical personnel arriving. The adult victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting. At this time, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office believes this was an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

Deputies are searching for 33-year-old Zachary Joseph Brockmann. Brockmann has been identified as the suspect in this case. He is described as a white male, approximately 6’1″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes. A mugshot from approximately 2 years ago is below.



Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The community is asked not to approach the suspect or make contact. He is armed and considered dangerous. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brockmann or any information related to this incident, you are asked to please contact our Communications Center at 719-390-5555 or the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.