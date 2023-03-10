(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the Falcon shooting that left two children dead.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 at a home in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive in the Meridian Ranch subdivision in Falcon. When deputies arrived, they found multiple gunshot victims. Despite life-saving measures by first responders and medical personnel, two underage victims of that shooting have died from their injuries.

Earlier in March, EPSO said they had identified persons of interest in the case, and the Sheriff’s Office continues to believe the shooting was an isolated incident in which the victims and suspect or suspects knew each other. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

Now, EPSO is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call (719) 634-7865 or submit a tip to Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers tip line at CrimeStop.net.