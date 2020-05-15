EPSO names a person of interest in Manitou Springs suspicious death investigation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has named a person of interest in a Manitou Springs suspicious death investigation and believe the man is on the run.

A man was found dead in a trailer at El Paso Boulevard in Manitou Springs on Wednesday. The name of the man who died has not been released yet.

43-year-old Bobby Joe Berry has been named as a Person of Interest in this case by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. He is described as a white male, 6’01”, 160 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. He has a star tattoo on his neck below his face.

Berry does not have a known associated car, but license plates from the deceased party’s car are missing, Colorado license plate, 472-VGK.

According to deputies, Berry possibly has friends in the Dallas, Texas and Borger, Texas areas. If seen, please be vigilant and do not approach, he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning his current whereabouts is encouraged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 or contact Detective Brklich directly with any information at (719) 520-7229 or email him at NickolasBrklich@elpasoco.com.

Bobby Berry, Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office