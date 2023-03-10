(RUSH, Colo.) — An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 murder of a 43-year-old man in Rush.

In a press release that was shared on Twitter, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said deputies originally responded around 6 p.m. on May 12, 2021, to the 6000 block of South Johnson Road in Rush on a welfare check for 43-year-old Donaciano Amaya. When deputies arrived, they found a man, later confirmed to be Amaya, dead on the property.

EPSO said during the investigation, persons of interest were identified, though, in April of 2022, initial lab results for DNA excluded those persons of interest. However, the DNA results identified an unknown man.

Then, in October of 2022, EPSO said they received a notification of a Combined DNA Index System, often called CODIS, hit, which tentatively identified the unknown man as 26-year-old Kevin Armondo Chaparro-Macias.

On Feb. 10, 2023, EPSO received a lab report for a DNA sample collected from Chaparro-Macias. EPSO said the report “strongly implicated” that Chaparro-Macias contributed to the DNA sample collected from the original homicide scene.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

On March 8, 2023, EPSO said the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Metro Fugitives Unit, in partnership with the EPSO SWAT Team, arrested Chaparro-Macias. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail and has been charged with First Degree Murder. Chaparro-Macias is being held without bond.