(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s help identifying suspects who shot into a home with people inside.

EPSO said deputies responded just after 3 a.m. to the 4000 block of Witches Hollow Lane in Security-Widefield on a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they discovered multiple gunshots had been fired at and into an occupied home.

EPSO said no one was injured by the shooting, and evidence has been collected and an investigation is underway.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, or if any neighbors in the area have surveillance footage they would be willing to share in order to help identify the suspects, you are encouraged to call EPSO’s tip line at (719) 520-7777.

EPSO would also like to make the community aware of its Community Video Program, which allows residential and commercial properties that are equipped with video or still image surveillance to sign up to volunteer their footage if needed.

EPSO said in the event the Sheriff’s Office is involved in an investigation in which surveillance footage would be helpful, investigators would turn to the program for the applicable area and request to view or download footage.

If you are interested in signing up to offer your assistance with this program, visit the Community Video Program website to learn more.

EPSO said the program does not give the Sheriff’s Office remote access to community members’ surveillance.