(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating after a shooting death in Security-Widefield on Friday morning, March 31.

EPSO said the Communications Center received a report around 9:30 a.m. on Friday of a shooting at a home in the 6900 block of Sullivan Avenue, east of Fountain Mesa Road. When deputies arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies began life-saving measures, and the victim was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, the man died of his injuries.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

24-year-old Luis Alfonzo Dominguez has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. Dominguez is being charged with First Degree Murder, and will be held without bond in the El Paso County Jail.