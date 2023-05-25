(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A Deputy Sheriff with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) was arrested on Thursday, May 25 by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Deputy Sheriff Daniel Garcia was arrested on charges of Menacing and First Degree Official Misconduct on Thursday.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EPSO said Garcia has been employed with EPSO since Sept. 9, 2013, and is assigned to the Detention Operations Division. He has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

No other information was provided by EPSO as this is an active and ongoing investigation.