EPSO asking for assistance in assault case near I-25 and Martin Luther King bypass

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for assistance in an assault case.

On Tuesday, around 5:30 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office was notified of an assault.  According to EPSO, when detectives arrived on the scene, they located a man who had been assaulted. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening wounds.

EPSO is asking if anyone was in the area of I-25 and the Martin Luther King (MLK) bypass, near the trailhead, parallel to Fountain Creek around 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM, on June 23, 2020, or if anyone has information regarding this assault to please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-530-6666.

At this point, deputies believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

