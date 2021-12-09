EPSO and CSPD arrest couple suspected of stealing $450,000 worth of campers, trailers, and equipment

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) and the Colorado Springs Police Department have apprehended two people believed to have stolen campers, trailers, and construction equipment over the past several months.

According to EPSO, beginning in early October of this year, the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) initiated an investigation into a string of thefts of campers, trailers, and construction equipment that began around June of 2021.

The thefts occurred at addresses in both the City of Colorado Springs and in unincorporated El Paso County. The cumulative monetary loss to victims resulting from these thefts was approximately $450,000.



Through a joint investigation led by CIU and joined by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), probable cause was developed supporting charging Bobby Turner, 46, and Lindsey McCartan, 27, for these crimes.

Turner and McCartan were both taken into custody on November 30, 2021 with the help of the Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Group.

Below are photos of two vehicles Turner and McCartan used to carry out their crimes.



Pictures courtesy of EPSO and CSPD

Authorities said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

If anyone believes they may be a victim of a crime involving these two individuals contact Detective Jeff Schulz at 719-520-7651 or via email at jeffreyschulz@elpasoco.com.

The CIU was able to reunite several victims with their property, but, unfortunately, much of what was stolen may never be recovered.



The CIU is comprised of a team of detectives whose mission is to proactively pursue violent and prolific offenders and focus on problematic properties and crime hot spots in El Paso County through targeted investigations, with a primary focus on a decrease in overall crime.