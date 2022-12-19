(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating an apparent murder-suicide following a barricaded suspect situation in the Lorson Ranch community on Monday morning, Dec. 19.

According to EPSO, at around 9:54 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff’s Office received a transferred 911 call indicating that a man was shooting inside a home in the 9800 block of Rubicon Drive in Lorson Ranch. The caller said they heard multiple shots being fired.

When EPSO deputies arrived, they confirmed that the suspect was barricaded inside the home, and the Tactical Support Group (TSG) was called shortly after. The TSG consists of SWAT, K9, the Crisis Negotiations Unit, members of the Regional Bomb Squad which is staffed by both El Paso County deputies and Colorado Springs Police Department officers, Tactical Dispatchers, and Tactical Medics from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Dylan Ziolkowski

When the TSG arrived, they attempted to make contact with the suspect but were unsuccessful. Around 10:34 a.m., an emergency text notification was sent out to neighbors within a quarter mile radius of the address, along with social media messaging warning people to shelter in place.

About two hours later, EPSO said they found three people dead inside the home. The suspect had a domestic relationship with one of the victims, according to EPSO. The identities of the suspect and victims has not been released.