One dead, one hurt in shooting in Security-Widefield

This story has been updated with suspect information.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s office said one person has died and one person is hurt after a shooting Sunday evening.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Spokane Way, which is in the area of Powers Boulevard and Grinnell Boulevard.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital, where they died. The other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the victims were teens or young adults. Their names have not yet been released.

Deputies have identified the suspect as Kamrin Long, 18. He has been jailed on first-degree murder charges.