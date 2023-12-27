(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A store employee who was hit by a car while attempting to confront a robbery suspect has died in the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said 33-year-old Devin Davidson died on Saturday, Dec. 23 after suffering life-threatening injuries on Dec. 17 in the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of West Fillmore Street, just east of I-25.

According to CSPD, 29-year-old Scotty Ranzel Johnson hit Davidson with his car after allegedly robbing a business and being confronted by Davidson. On Friday, Dec. 22, detectives arrested Johnson on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder and Robbery.

Those charges are likely to be amended following the death of Davidson. CSPD said Davidson’s death marks the 32nd homicide in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022, CSPD had investigated 54 homicides.