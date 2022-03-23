EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is looking for the person, it says, is responsible for breaking into a car and stealing a purse that was inside.

On Feb. 16, between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Lindbergh Road and Schilling Avenue in unincorporated El Paso County, a victim’s rear passenger window was broken and their purse was stolen near the Mount Herman Trailhead.

The victim’s credit cards were used at multiple locations in the area, including King Soopers at 4:16 p.m., 7-Eleven at 4:29 p.m., Loaf-N-Jug at 4:36 p.m., and Subway at 4:41 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years old with a goatee. He was wearing glasses, a dark zip-up Under Armour jacket, black pants and black shoes. He was driving a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with an unknown license plate.

If anyone has any information about who this person is, contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.