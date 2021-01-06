El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrest duo for sexual assault crimes

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Friday, May 15, 2020, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) began investigating a sexual assault that occurred in eastern El Paso County.

EPSO said the victim reported during the assault the suspects eluded to there being additional victims. Sheriff’s Office Detectives with the assistance of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) extensively investigated this case.

On Wednesday, members of the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspects in the case.

The suspects have been identified as 61-year-old Annette Nissim and 62-year-old Frank Gonsalves. Both individuals were booked into the El Paso County Jail on the charges of sexual assault- drug/alcohol induced and unlawful sexual contact.





If anyone has any information involving Nissim or Gonsalves or have been victimized by them, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.