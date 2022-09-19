COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is warning the public about a thief who stole a truck from a good Samaritan who offered to jumpstart the suspect’s truck.

EPSO said on Twitter that the theft happened on Sept. 10 around 12:30 p.m. near Peak Innovation Parkway and South Powers Boulevard.

The suspect asked the victim for a jumpstart on his car, and the victim drove the suspect to a white Ford F350. While the victim was in the F350, the suspect stole the victim’s truck, a blue 1994 Ford Ranger with the license plate ASHX84.

The Ford F350 was a stolen vehicle, EPSO said, and was reported stolen to Monument Police Department on Sept. 4. A search of the truck yielded a receipt from 7-11 for a purchase on Sept. 6, and from that transaction, EPSO was able to obtain security footage of a suspect walking into the 7-11.

The suspect is described as a white man, 50-60 years old with a red-haired goatee.

If you know this man or believe you have seen him or the stolen Ford Ranger, call 719-520-7777 with information.