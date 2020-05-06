El Paso County man arrested for 164 counts of sexual exploitation of a child

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for more than a 100 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Kameron Bailey Hannah was taken into custody at the El Paso Courthouse and booked into the El Paso County Jail on 164 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

In late April, the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began investigating Hannah. While investigating this case additional information was obtained which lead to his arrest. He was booked into the jail on charges of sexual exploitation of children and privacy invasion for sexual gratification.