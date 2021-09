EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On August 28, 2021, an adult male inmate who was detained at the El Paso County Jail was taken for treatment of various ailments to a hospital.



On Thursday, Sept. 2, around 8:42 p.m., the inmate died while being treated.

The inmate has now been identified as Wayne Baca, age 64.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will conduct a full autopsy to make an official determination as to the cause of death.