El Paso County deputy fired, charged with assualt after incident with inmate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An El Paso County sheriff’s deputy was fired and is facing charges after an incident involving an inmate last month, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Christopher Rogers, 24, is charged with third-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct, which are both misdemeanors. The charges were filed on Friday. Rogers was served a summons and released on a promise to appear in court, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the charges stem from “on-duty conduct between Rogers and an inmate” on May 16. Another deputy saw the incident and reported it to his supervisor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rogers, who had worked for the sheriff’s office since January 2016, was put on administrative leave on May 18. He was fired on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.