El Paso County deputies looking for man accused of failing to register as sex offender

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.

Deputies said Allen Lee Burton, 33, has a felony warrant for sex offender registration violation.

Burton is described as a white man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Deputies said he is believed to be living in homeless camps or shelters, and does not have a car.

Anyone with information on Burton’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-6666 or email Detective Lisa Gonzalez at lisagonzalez@elpasoco.com.