El Paso County couple face multiple fraud charges, wife still on the run

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Monday, detectives from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit arrested Ryan Carneal, when he arrived at the El Paso County courthouse for a hearing.

According to deputies, Carneal has been charged with 14 felonies related to identity theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, forgery, cyber-crimes and other fraud related offenses.

Carneal assumed the identity of an El Paso County citizen, using it to fraudulently purchase a car, apply for loans and open other lines of credit. He currently has 7 other active cases in the El Paso County courts relating to fraud. According to detectives, his offenses have reached into Arapahoe County as well. Carneal will likely face more charges in the future as the EPSO detectives work to gather more evidence from creditors.

Carneal’s wife, Tarry Carneal, 40, is currently wanted on 10 separate felony arrest warrants related to similar fraud offenses. The couple is known to work together defrauding businesses and car dealerships.

Tarry Carneal, 40

Courtesy of EPSO

If anyone has seen Tarry or may know of her whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 719-390-5555, or call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.