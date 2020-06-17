Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 9

El Paso County couple arrested for the death of a child

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO COUNTY — After more than three months of detectives investigating a child’s death, a couple is behind bars and face first-degree murder charges along with other child abuse charges.

Deputies say they have completed a several months-long investigation into a juvenile death on March 11, 2020.

As a result of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigation, arrest warrants were issued for 41-year-old Ryan Sabin and 42-year-old Tara Sabin.  They turned themselves in to the El Paso County Jail on Tuesday and are both facing charges of First-Degree Murder, Child Abuse Resulting in Death, and six counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse.

  • Courtesy of EPSO
  • Courtesy of EPSO

This is all the information given at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Restaurant Report Card

More Restaurant Report Card