COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man and woman who were shot and killed in Colorado Springs have been identified.

On Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the male victim. He has been identified as 32-year-old Esteban Vasquez of Colorado Springs.

According to the coroner’s office, Vasquez died of a gunshot wound. His manner of death was ruled a suicide.

Days later on Saturday, Feb. 20, 30-year-old Nicole Vasquez of Colorado Springs succumbed to her injuries.

According to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, Vasquez died of a gunshot wound. Her manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Vasquez’s death is the 10th homicide in Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time in 2021, the Colorado Springs Police Department investigated two homicides.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.