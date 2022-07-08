CSPD says one man was shot and killed on El Morro Road in Colorado Springs on Jul 6, 2022.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating the death of a man at a mobile home park on Wednesday as a homicide.

Just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, a man was shot at the El Morro Mobile Home Park, located in the 3600 block of El Morro Road – that’s west of South Academy Boulevard and El Morro Road. When CSPD officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot at least one time.

Life saving measures were performed but the man ultimately died.

In a press release sent out by CSPD, the department identified the victim as 19-year-old Santiago Calleros of Colorado Springs. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Calleros’s death is the 27th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. At this time last year, CSPD had investigated 21 homicides in the City of Colorado Springs.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.