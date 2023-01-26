(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week.

According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and local Parole recovered several stolen cars and a trailer, and made a total of eight arrests, including one parole escapee.

Arrests made included the following charges:

One person was arrested on two domestic violence warrants

Three people had municipal warrants

Four people are facing new Motor Vehicle Theft charges

PPD said four stolen cars were recovered as a result of these arrests.

In a separate operation, Property Crime Detectives assisted Code Enforcement in the 700 block of Santa Clara Avenue, where detectives recovered a stolen Ford Bronco, motorcycle, motor scooter, and a large amount of fencing values at over $4,000. PPD said two men who ran from the property were captured and both found with active arrest warrants.

Also seized in this arrest were narcotics, which PPD said had been tested as methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Finally, in another collaboration between law enforcement agencies, PPD said a Kia Soul that was carjacked out of Colorado Springs was stopped with four people inside. One woman will be facing Motor Vehicle Theft charges, and another woman in the car had four warrants out for her arrest.

The stolen Kia was also a suspect vehicle in a burglary in Pueblo County.