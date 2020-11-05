Eight accused of soliciting for child prostitution in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eight people have been arrested after an investigation into child prostitution in the Colorado Springs area, according to police.

Police said the undercover investigation sought to identify and arrest people “seeking to pay to have sex with children under the age of 18.” Eight men were arrested and charged with soliciting for child prostitution, a felony.

The suspects were identified as:

Steven Druckenmiller, 40, of Colorado Springs

Richard Nance, 32, of Pueblo

Daric Grimes, 42, of Security, Colorado

Trevor Skoczen, 31, of Colorado Springs [also arrested for Internet Luring of a Child]

Kirtis Davis, 23, of Colorado Springs

Ning Wang, 45, of Oakland, California

Hong Lin, 32, of Colorado Springs

Mark Necessary, 58, of Colorado Springs

The operation was a joint effort by the Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Patrol, Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Investigations.