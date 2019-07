COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who robbed an eastern Colorado Springs convenience store at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard. The robber pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash and Copenhagen tobacco, according to police. The robber got away with the cash and several cans of tobacco.

No suspects have been arrested.