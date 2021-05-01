Earl Watkins found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in 2018 shooting death

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A jury found Earl Watkins, 63, guilty of a lesser charge in criminally negligent homicide Saturday.

Watkins was arrested in connection with 27-year-old Jonathon Kern’s shooting death in September 2018 in Cotopaxi.

Watkins was also found guilty of possession of a dangerous weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

Watkins has been held in jail on $250,000 bail sine April 7, 2020 but has now been revoked after the verdict was read Saturday. He will held without bail until his sentencing which is set for July 9.