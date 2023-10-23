(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking the community to be on the lookout for multiple construction vehicles stolen overnight on Sunday, Oct. 22.

PCSO said a dump truck, trailer, skidster, and asphalt roller were stolen overnight on Sunday from the 2500 block of Highway 96, east of Pueblo.

The truck is a 1989 International dump truck with a white cab and black bed. It had the word “Rockyard” on the side of the bed. Attached to the truck was a 1987 yellow Butler flatbed trailer that is missing wood panels from the bed and has two ramps on the back of the trailer.

Loaded on the trailer were an orange and black Kubota skidster and a yellow/orange asphalt roller.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

If you have seen any of these vehicles or know anything about the crime, your are asked to call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 and reference case #30902. You can also call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 542-STOP (7867), or submit a tip online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.