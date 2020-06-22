DUI suspect accused of assaulting officer during arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A DUI suspect is accused of assaulting an officer while being arrested in central Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to police.

Police said around 8:30 p.m., they were called to a crash in the area of Templeton Gap Road and Wittry Lane. Officers arrested the driver, 46-year-old Jamie Kendrick, on suspicion of DUI. Police said while she was being arrested, she fought with the officers, repeatedly grabbing one of their thumbs.

Police said both Kendrick and the officer were treated at the hospital. Kendrick was charged with DUI, first-degree assault on a peace officer, and other traffic-related charges.