(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect who sped away from officers and rammed two police cruisers earlier in December has been arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said 36-year-old Francisco Hernandez was arrested on Friday, Dec. 15 after he once again tried to ram his way out of a block by a tactical vehicle. He had previously rammed two police cruisers on Dec. 8 after he was found unconscious in a stolen car. Hernandez managed to escape police that day.

CSPD said on Friday morning, the Motor Vehicle Theft unit located a stolen Jeep Wrangler with fake license plates in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall, and identified it as the car used to ram the police cars on Dec. 8.

Law enforcement ran surveillance on the Jeep as it moved to a nearby gas station parking lot. A tactical vehicle was used to block the Jeep in, which CSPD said Hernandez once again tried to ram his way out of the block but was unsuccessful.

CSPD said Hernandez ran away on foot, and was chased by officers who managed to tackle him a short distance away, during which Hernandez suffered minor injuries to his face.

Officers learned that Hernandez had two prior adult convictions and one juvenile adjudication of Motor Vehicle Theft. He was booked into the Criminal Justice Center on both outstanding warrants and new charges after being released from a medical facility, CSPD said.