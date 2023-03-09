(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested for Vehicular Assault and Driving Under the Influence after he hit a police patrol car head-on in February.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said on Friday, Feb. 17, officers responded to the 3400 block of Sinton Road, just north of the I-25 and West Fillmore Street interchange. The investigation revealed that two officers were responding to a call for service and were headed southbound on Sinton Road.

According to CSPD, a car driven by 28-year-old Alexander Thomas was heading northbound on Sinton Road and crossed over the center of the road, hitting the first officer’s patrol car head-on. The second patrol car was also involved in the crash, and the officer involved in the head-on collision suffered serious injuries.

CSPD said Thomas and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Thomas was investigated for driving under the influence of alcohol and on Monday, March 6, he was arrested and charged with Vehicular Assault DUI, a class four felony.

Thomas is due in court on March 10.