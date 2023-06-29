(PUEBLO, Colo.) — An 18-year-old woman has turned herself in to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) after a crash on June 21 in which a 15-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, a car allegedly driven by 18-year-old Ahdora Muniz was turning onto Thatcher Avenue from northbound Prairie Avenue when the car lost control. Muniz allegedly drove up onto the sidewalk, where her car hit a chain-link fence and began to roll over. The car rolled across Gaylord Avenue where it ended up on its roof, PPD said.

A 15-year-old boy was walking to the nearby Alta Convenience Store when he was allegedly hit during the crash.

Witnesses told police that they saw two women standing around the wrecked car, before the two walked to the Alta Convenience Store and were picked up by another car.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD said an arrest warrant was issued for Muniz for Vehicular Homicide, and Muniz was made aware of the warrant. On Thursday, June 29, she turned herself in to the Pueblo Police Station.

Muniz was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on her warrant.