Driver sentenced for crash that injured Colorado Springs man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver has been sentenced for a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in western Colorado Springs last summer.

John Elmore lost his leg and sustained several other injuries in the crash, which happened July 9 at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Chestnut Street. Police said Elmore was unloading his vehicle when he was hit by a car driven by Tara Studer, 31.

Studer was sentenced Tuesday to a total of nine years in prison for vehicular assault and attempt to escape.

