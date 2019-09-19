Driver in fatal I-70 crash gets 10 years

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This March 2018 booking photo provided by the Denver District Attorney’s Office shows Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda, who was charged in a hit-and-run interstate crash that killed John Anderson, a 57-year-old truck driver. District Attorney Beth McCann said Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, that Zamarripa-Castaneda had been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide. (Denver District Attorney’s Office via AP)

DENVER (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in Colorado prison for a 2018 drunken-driving crash that killed a truck driver.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said Wednesday that 28-year-old Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda had pleaded guilty in July to one count of vehicular homicide.

He was sentenced Friday by District Court Judge Michael J. Vallejos.

Zamarripa-Castaneda, who is from Mexico, was charged in a March 3, 2018 crash that killed 57-year-old truck driver John Anderson on Interstate 70.

McCann says Zamarripa-Castaneda was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Zamarripa-Castaneda fled the scene of the accident. He surrendered to authorities days later.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story