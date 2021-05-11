Driver guilty of two charges in crash that killed CSP trooper in 2016

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of the man accused of hitting and killing Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue in November 2016.

Investigators said Noe Gamez-Ruiz was driving a commercial tractor-trailer northbound on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock in the far right lane when he hit and killed Donahue in November 2016.

Donahue was standing in the shoulder filling out a crash report when he was hit.

Gamez-Ruiz faced three charges. He was found guilty of two and acquitted of the third:

  • Careless driving – passing an emergency vehicle resulting in death: Guilty
  • Failing to stay in a lane: Guilty
  • Careless driving resulting in death: Not guilty

There have already been two mistrials declared in this case.

Gamez-Ruiz had previously been charged with felony criminally negligent homicide, but that was dismissed by a judge at his second mistrial due to the prosecution’s failure to let the defense know key evidence before the trial began.

Sentencing will be held on July 30. Gamez-Ruiz faces up to one year in prison but is parole eligible.

