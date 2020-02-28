Live Now
Driver facing DUI charges after Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman is facing DUI and other charges after a crash that seriously injured a girl in southern Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The two-car crash happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard. Police said a girl sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.

One of the drivers, 29-year-old Alyssa Galena, was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI and vehicular assault, according to police.

South Academy Boulevard was closed for about five hours while police investigated the crash.

