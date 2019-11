COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver was arrested after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash in eastern Colorado Springs early Thursday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. just south of the intersection of North Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive. Police said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Todd North, left the scene, according to police. He was later arrested.