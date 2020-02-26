Driver arrested on DUI charges after crashing into patrol car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver was arrested on DUI charges after crashing into a patrol car in eastern Colorado Springs Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Galley Road. Officers were investigating an unrelated crash at the intersection when one of their patrol cars was rear-ended. Police said the patrol car was parked in a traffic lane, with its overhead lights activated. No one was in the patrol car at the time.

The driver of the car that rear-ended the patrol car was arrested on DUI charges. Both cars sustained moderate damage, according to police.

No one was injured in the crash.