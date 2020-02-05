1  of  68
Driver arrested after chase in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspected DUI driver was arrested after leading officers on a chase in eastern Colorado Springs overnight, according to police.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., they got a call about a suspected DUI driver in the area of Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. The caller told police the driver was driving into oncoming lanes of traffic and running red lights.

Officers tried to pull the car over in the area of Okeechobee Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard, but the driver “made a rude hand gesture at them” and continued driving, according to police. When officers saw the man driving into oncoming traffic, they chased him and used a tactical maneuver to stop the car. The driver was arrested without further incident.

The police cruiser sustained minor damage from the impact, according to police.

