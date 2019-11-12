Driver arrested after being spotted in stolen car in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver was arrested after being spotted in a stolen car in central Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 4 a.m., they were called to investigate a suspicious truck in the area of Lelaray Street and Northview Drive. When officers arrived, they spotted a white truck that had been reported stolen from another city.

While police were talking to the people inside, the passenger ran away, according to police. The driver, Zachary Lawhead, resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody, according to police. Police said Lawhead was in possession of illegal drugs and a stolen gun.