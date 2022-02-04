Drive-by shooting on N Nevada Avenue leaves one man injured and police without suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man is recovering after being shot in the leg while walking along N Nevada Avenue Thursday night.

Around 11:21 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of North Nevada Avenue, for a reported shooting.

Image courtesy of Google Maps

Responding officers found a man on the sidewalk who had been shot in the leg. The victim told police he was shot by individuals in a light-colored sedan which then fled the area.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until he could be transported to a local hospital by medical personnel.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.