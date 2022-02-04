Drive-by shooting on N Nevada Avenue leaves one man injured and police without suspects

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Getty Images

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man is recovering after being shot in the leg while walking along N Nevada Avenue Thursday night.

Around 11:21 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of North Nevada Avenue, for a reported shooting.

Image courtesy of Google Maps

Responding officers found a man on the sidewalk who had been shot in the leg. The victim told police he was shot by individuals in a light-colored sedan which then fled the area.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until he could be transported to a local hospital by medical personnel.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local