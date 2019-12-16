Douglas County sheriff announces arrest in 1980 cold case homicide

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 1980 cold case homicide, the office announced Monday.

The sheriff’s office said they’ve arrested a suspect in the homicide of 21-year-old Helene Pruszynski. Pruszynski was found stabbed to death in a field on Daniels Park Road in Castle Pines on January 16, 1980. Investigators believe she was abducted while walking from a bus stop, returning home from her internship.

The sheriff’s office will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday to provide details about the arrest.