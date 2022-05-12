DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970.

Edward Steinbach

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Edward Steinbach was murdered 42 years ago.

It happened on December 10, 1979 in the 6300 block of S. Broadway in Littleton. Police said they responded to a single car traffic accident where the vehicle went down a 200-foot embankment.

During the investigation, police discovered that Steinbach died from a single gunshot to the head. No weapon was ever found.

Steinbach’s daughter, Sheri Carter, says she thinks of her father every day. She posts a reminder on social media every May 12, his birthday.

“He may be gone but never forgotten. I love and miss him so much. No matter how hard it is don’t ever give up hope,” shared Stenbach’s daughter, Sheri Carter.

If you have any information about Steinbach or this homicide, please contact Detective Russ Hoffman, 303-795-3896.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.