Domestic violence suspect shot, injured by police in southwestern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A domestic violence suspect was shot and injured after he pointed a gun at officers in southwestern Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to police.

Police said around 10 p.m., they got a call about a domestic disturbance on East Oak Creek Drive, which is in the area of East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Highway 115. The caller told police the suspect had a rifle.

When officers arrived, they talked to the suspect outside the home. He then ran back inside, grabbed the gun, and pointed it at the officers, according to police.

Four officers fired shots, hitting the suspect at least once. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The officers were not injured. They have been placed on routine administrative leave.

Police said there is no threat to the public.