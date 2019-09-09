Domestic violence suspect arrested at central Colorado Springs apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A domestic violence suspect was arrested at a Colorado Springs apartment complex Sunday morning after a multi-day investigation, according to police.

Police said early Saturday morning, they identified Nathan Roddey, 38, as a suspect in a domestic violence incident on Queen Anne Way, which is in the area southwest of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. They obtained a warrant for Roddey’s arrest on domestic violence charges, as well as charges of felony assault, burglary, and protection order violations. Roddey also had several unrelated warrants, according to police.

Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, police identified Roddey as the suspect in another domestic violence incident on Queen Anne Way, as well as one on Rockrimmon Boulevard.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, officers learned Roddey was again in the area of Queen Anne Way. After several hours of surveillance, they arrested him without further incident in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area of Rebecca Drive and Van Teylingen Drive.