Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A domestic violence suspect was arrested after barricading himself on the roof of his home in northeastern Colorado Springs Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said around 10:30 a.m., they got a call about a domestic disturbance on Black Walnut Drive, which is in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Woodmen Road. When officers arrived, the suspect refused to let the victim leave the home, according to police.

The victim was eventually able to escape and talk with officers. The suspect then barricaded himself on the roof of the home, according to police. He was arrested after a lengthy standoff.

The suspect, 36-year-old Brian Realivasquez, is charged with felony menacing, false imprisonment, and other misdemeanor charges.