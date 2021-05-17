Domestic violence suspect arrested after brief standoff in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A domestic violence suspect was arrested for kidnapping and other charges after a brief standoff in Pueblo Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said an alert driver on Highway 50 notified law enforcement after seeing a truck passenger waving her hands and asking for help. The woman was able to get out of the moving truck on East 16th Street, according to deputies. The truck driver then stopped the truck and ran into a nearby home, where he barricaded himself.

SWAT officers responded and helped get the suspect, 41-year-old Daniel Montano, to surrender peacefully, according to deputies.

Deputies said Montano and the woman had been involved in a domestic violence incident earlier in the morning at a home on First Street in Boone. Montano then took the woman against her will, according to the sheriff’s office.

Montano was jailed on charges of kidnapping, obstruction of telephone service, restraining order violation, domestic violence, and assault.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

Police said Montano was out on bail after being arrested on assault and domestic violence charges in Denver. That alleged assault involved the same victim, according to police.