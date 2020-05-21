Domestic dispute leads to attempted first-degree murder arrest in Pueblo West

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo West man was arrested on several felony charges late Wednesday night

following a domestic disturbance that ended with a shot being fired inside a Pueblo West home.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home off E. Longsdale Drive at about 9:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a possible shooting. A woman told deputies she had been arguing with her husband, who had been drinking, when he made verbal threats to shoot himself.

The woman said she took a handgun hidden in the home and locked herself in the bedroom. She said her husband broke the door and entered the bedroom. The victim said her husband, who had retrieved another handgun from the home, pointed that gun at her head and threatened to shoot her.

The victim said she pushed the barrel of the gun away from her head, when she heard a shot

fired. Deputies later found the gunshot had penetrated a wall in the bedroom. The woman said she ran out of the home and to a neighbor’s, who called 911.

As deputies were en route to the home, they learned the suspect had left in a red Ford F-150 truck.

A Pueblo West fire crew in the area spotted the truck speeding north on Purcell Boulevard and notified deputies. Deputies quickly located the truck and initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Platteville Blvd and Goldrush Lane.

Deputies arrested 48-year-old Theodore Sager. His charges include attempted first-degree murder, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon, domestic violence, third-degree assault, harassment, criminal mischief, DUI, careless driving. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.